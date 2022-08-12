United Maritime Corporation (USEA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:USEA Stock Is Going Next

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) is -33.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $8.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USEA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.94, the stock is -16.72% and -35.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -35.95% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -39.94% in the last 1 month, and is 2.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 16.88% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1.35. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.50% and -78.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.90% this year.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.80M, and float is at 8.69M with Short Float at 1.78%.