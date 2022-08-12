Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) – The 42.14% Upside Potential Remains

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) is -51.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.38 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 32.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is 50.95% and 36.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.12 million and changing 33.22% at the moment leaves the stock -37.85% off its SMA200. VCSA registered -59.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.36%.

The stock witnessed a 63.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.86%, and is 42.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.90% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $1.01B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.17% and -63.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vacasa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -733.30% this year.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.94M, and float is at 75.21M with Short Float at 6.12%.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Peterson Karl Mr.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Peterson Karl Mr. bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $2.77 per share for a total of $1.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.59 million shares.

Vacasa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Breon Eric (Director) sold a total of 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $3.75 per share for $6375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.05 million shares of the VCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Breon Eric (Director) disposed off 36,286 shares at an average price of $3.75 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 4,054,589 shares of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA).