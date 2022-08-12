Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) is -87.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $2.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -59.30% and -79.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.29 million and changing -3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -84.41% off its SMA200. VBLT registered -88.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -82.00%.

The stock witnessed a -87.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.49%, and is 2.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.59% over the week and 13.43% over the month.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $17.84M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.09% and -90.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.39M, and float is at 52.74M with Short Float at 1.22%.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) that is trading -16.33% down over the past 12 months.