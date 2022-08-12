Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) on Track to Reach $2.00 in a Year

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) is -64.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $7.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.65, the stock is 48.25% and 36.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.33 million and changing 3.77% at the moment leaves the stock -47.29% off its SMA200. VLDR registered -79.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.76%.

The stock witnessed a 68.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.01%, and is 28.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.01% over the week and 10.53% over the month.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) has around 407 employees, a market worth around $354.22M and $50.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -79.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.40%).

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.17M, and float is at 158.27M with Short Float at 8.46%.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 119 insider transactions have happened at Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 78 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tarman Laura,the company’sSVP of Worldwide Sales. SEC filings show that Tarman Laura sold 707 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $697.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Barnhart James (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,004 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $0.99 per share for $4930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.12 million shares of the VLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, Frykman Sally (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 1,179 shares at an average price of $0.99 for $1162.0. The insider now directly holds 439,715 shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR).