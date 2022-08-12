Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is -57.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.44% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -15.87% and -5.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -48.65% off its SMA200. VERB registered -74.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.00%.

The stock witnessed a -5.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.69%, and is -11.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.70% over the week and 11.53% over the month.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $55.92M and $10.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.72% and -77.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-229.60%).

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Top Institutional Holders

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.