Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Is Down -18.99% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is -18.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.44 and a high of $15.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -21.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.96, the stock is 10.71% and 4.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.64 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -9.20% off its SMA200. VTRS registered -26.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.83%.

The stock witnessed a 9.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.49%, and is 13.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $13.14B and $17.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.00 and Fwd P/E is 3.24. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.04% and -29.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viatris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.80% this year.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.21B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 2.22%.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 132 insider transactions have happened at Viatris Inc. (VTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 81 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taddese Menassie. SEC filings show that Taddese Menassie sold 8,813 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $12.07 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Viatris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that CORNWELL W DON (Director) bought a total of 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $9.90 per share for $26721.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22031.0 shares of the VTRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, GOETTLER MICHAEL (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 50,352 shares at an average price of $9.87 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 136,796 shares of Viatris Inc. (VTRS).

Viatris Inc. (VTRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Catalent Inc. (CTLT) that is trading -6.94% down over the past 12 months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 8.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.