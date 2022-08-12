Volta Inc. (VLTA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is -64.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $14.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLTA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -74.67% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.62, the stock is 32.79% and 40.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.39 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -43.65% off its SMA200. VLTA registered -73.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.19%.

The stock witnessed a 67.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.19%, and is 11.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.60% over the week and 11.28% over the month.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) has around 353 employees, a market worth around $448.81M and $36.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 114.75% and -81.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.30%).

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Volta Inc. (VLTA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Volta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -315.90% this year.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.25M, and float is at 112.30M with Short Float at 16.97%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Volta Inc. (VLTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times.