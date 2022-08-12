Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 81.5% Upside

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) is -50.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $2.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTRH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is 10.64% and 49.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -33.48% off its SMA200. WTRH registered -69.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.10%.

The stock witnessed a 29.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.89%, and is -13.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.36% over the week and 18.43% over the month.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) has around 845 employees, a market worth around $53.43M and $166.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.78% and -83.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waitr Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.60% this year.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.63M, and float is at 130.15M with Short Float at 15.39%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Green Jonathan,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Green Jonathan sold 238,980 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $0.15 per share for a total of $36325.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Waitr Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 28 that Green Jonathan (Director) sold a total of 218,784 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 28 and was made at $0.16 per share for $35005.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the WTRH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, Green Jonathan (Director) disposed off 131,558 shares at an average price of $0.16 for $21326.0. The insider now directly holds 457,764 shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH).