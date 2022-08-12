What should you know before buying stock in Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) is -61.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $1.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALRN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 78.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is 12.73% and -26.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing 15.16% at the moment leaves the stock -54.89% off its SMA200. ALRN registered -78.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.24%.

The stock witnessed a -13.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.75%, and is 37.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.35% over the week and 15.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 65.27% and -82.95% from its 52-week high.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.40% this year.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.67M, and float is at 82.63M with Short Float at 0.22%.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -53.03% lower over the past 12 months.