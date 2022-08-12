What should you know before buying stock in Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST)

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) is -94.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $47.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OST stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $2.20, the stock is 15.14% and 17.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -5.98% at the moment leaves the stock -16.80% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 37.50% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.90%, and is 11.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.45% over the week and 17.24% over the month.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) has around 272 employees, a market worth around $27.32M and $167.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.57. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.74% and -95.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.20% this year.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.42M, and float is at 6.91M with Short Float at 0.16%.