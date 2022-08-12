What should you know before buying stock in Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) is -94.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $11.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REVB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -29.49% and -26.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -86.19% off its SMA200. REVB registered -94.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.22%.

The stock witnessed a -55.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.46%, and is 2.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.06% over the week and 19.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.74% and -95.40% from its 52-week high.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -553.40% this year.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.20M, and float is at 8.84M with Short Float at 5.74%.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TIDMARSH GEORGE F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TIDMARSH GEORGE F bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $32000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.