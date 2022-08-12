What should you know before buying stock in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is 9.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.69 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIRI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $7.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.93% off the consensus price target high of $8.20 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -17.04% lower than the price target low of $5.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.73, the stock is 2.83% and 6.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.72 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 8.42% off its SMA200. SIRI registered 13.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.82%.

The stock witnessed a 8.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.79%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has around 5590 employees, a market worth around $26.73B and $8.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.50 and Fwd P/E is 19.17. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.28% and -1.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.70%).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 916.90% this year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.93B, and float is at 662.73M with Short Float at 31.16%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DONNELLY PATRICK L,the company’sEVP, General Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that DONNELLY PATRICK L sold 408,274 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $6.75 per share for a total of $2.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that BARRY THOMAS D (Senior VP & Controller) sold a total of 40,793 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $6.51 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the SIRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Greenstein Scott Andrew (Pres. & Chief Content Officer) disposed off 1,081,370 shares at an average price of $6.58 for $7.12 million. The insider now directly holds 7,198,469 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -12.98% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -12.80% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -50.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.