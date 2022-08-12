Why Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) is -58.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $4.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $781250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $781250.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $781250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is -6.54% and -19.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.37 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -53.61% off its SMA200. CEI registered -24.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.40%.

The stock witnessed a -3.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.45%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $145.88M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.88% and -92.66% from its 52-week high.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.