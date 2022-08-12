Why Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) is -52.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $12.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.54, the stock is -26.85% and -24.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.9 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -45.68% off its SMA200. FFIE registered -79.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.14%.

The stock witnessed a -56.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.67%, and is -8.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 21.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 53.94% and -79.84% from its 52-week high.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -276.80% this year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Top Institutional Holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.