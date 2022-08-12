Why Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is -36.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $20.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -77.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.67, the stock is -3.83% and -2.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.44 million and changing -7.70% at the moment leaves the stock -25.68% off its SMA200. HBI registered -48.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.54%.

The stock witnessed a -0.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.76%, and is -4.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has around 59000 employees, a market worth around $3.71B and $6.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.48 and Fwd P/E is 6.36. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.38% and -48.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 832.70% this year.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 350.25M, and float is at 345.53M with Short Float at 10.60%.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bratspies Stephen B,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bratspies Stephen B bought 34,292 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $14.63 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93754.0 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that BEEBE CHERYL K (Director) bought a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $15.61 per share for $97562.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20765.0 shares of the HBI stock.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): Who are the competitors?

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -42.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.