Why Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is -61.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.85 and a high of $32.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PACB stock was last observed hovering at around $7.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -32.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.94, the stock is 58.18% and 60.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85.29 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock -33.27% off its SMA200. PACB registered -73.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.65%.

The stock witnessed a 55.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.20%, and is 36.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.53% over the week and 16.23% over the month.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has around 728 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $139.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 106.23% and -75.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -628.30% this year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.29M, and float is at 204.85M with Short Float at 17.26%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farmer Michele. SEC filings show that Farmer Michele sold 3,573 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $5.55 per share for a total of $19819.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60354.0 shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Kim Susan G. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,062 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $11.06 per share for $11746.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PACB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, HENRY CHRISTIAN O (President & CEO) disposed off 2,122 shares at an average price of $11.09 for $23533.0. The insider now directly holds 672,358 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 10.29% up over the past 12 months and Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) that is -74.22% lower over the same period. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is -54.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.