Why PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX: ID) is -25.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $6.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ID stock was last observed hovering at around $1.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -83.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is 54.86% and 58.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 31.65% at the moment leaves the stock -9.33% off its SMA200. ID registered -66.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.28%.

The stock witnessed a 59.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.09%, and is 35.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.48% over the week and 15.00% over the month.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $68.30M and $434.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 61.00. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.79% and -73.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.10%).

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PARTS iD Inc. (ID) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PARTS iD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.40% this year.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.97M, and float is at 5.92M with Short Float at 0.46%.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at PARTS iD Inc. (ID) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jha Aditya,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jha Aditya bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $1.33 per share for a total of $3988.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22258.0 shares.

PARTS iD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Jha Aditya (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $1.36 per share for $2715.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19258.0 shares of the ID stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Pendleton Brian John Jr. acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.39 for $13900.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of PARTS iD Inc. (ID).