Why should you keep an eye on Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) is -91.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $14.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVFM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.86% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 38.67% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.46, the stock is -43.98% and -36.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.32 million and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock -89.63% off its SMA200. EVFM registered -96.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.03%.

The stock witnessed a -60.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.02%, and is -48.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.71% over the week and 18.90% over the month.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $21.02M and $11.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.24% and -96.85% from its 52-week high.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.70% this year.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.71M, and float is at 43.75M with Short Float at 19.85%.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PELLETIER SAUNDRA L,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that PELLETIER SAUNDRA L bought 141,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $49702.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that File Justin J. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 40,594 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $0.37 per share for $15020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the EVFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Fitzpatrick Alexander A (General Counsel and Secretary) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.39 for $9725.0. The insider now directly holds 336,422 shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM).