Why should you keep an eye on Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)?

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) is -40.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $23.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAZR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.04% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -25.88% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.07, the stock is 43.53% and 36.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.37 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -21.80% off its SMA200. LAZR registered -45.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.14%.

The stock witnessed a 67.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.92%, and is 35.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.52% over the week and 7.71% over the month.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $33.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 79.66% and -57.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.40%).

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.00% this year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 348.68M, and float is at 231.35M with Short Float at 21.70%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Russell Austin,the company’sChairperson, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Russell Austin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $9.98 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

Luminar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Russell Austin (Chairperson, President & CEO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $9.70 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the LAZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Russell Austin (Chairperson, President & CEO) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $7.21 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 780,000 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR).