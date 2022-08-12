Why should you keep an eye on Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND)?

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) is -77.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $10.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOND stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 34.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.28, the stock is 64.12% and 59.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.9 million and changing 7.04% at the moment leaves the stock -59.80% off its SMA200. SOND registered -76.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.51%.

The stock witnessed a 137.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.60%, and is 23.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.30% over the week and 15.54% over the month.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $498.13M and $281.85M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 153.05% and -79.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.80%).

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonder Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.60% this year.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.31M, and float is at 157.87M with Short Float at 3.80%.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.