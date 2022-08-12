Why Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) is -87.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $4.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TUEM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is 7.82% and -14.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.63 million and changing -14.29% at the moment leaves the stock -78.08% off its SMA200. TUEM registered -92.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.81%.

The stock witnessed a -18.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.99%, and is 35.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 45.97% over the week and 26.94% over the month.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) has around 1607 employees, a market worth around $25.19M and $765.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.44% and -93.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Tuesday Morning Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.30% this year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.10M, and float is at 79.13M with Short Float at 6.81%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hand Fred,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Hand Fred bought 227,224 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.51 million shares.

Tuesday Morning Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Metcalf Paul (CMO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $1.68 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the TUEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Baumann William (EVP & CIO) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.71 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 100,000 shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM).