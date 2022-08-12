Will AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) is -48.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.17 and a high of $26.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALVR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.95%.

Currently trading at $6.66, the stock is 17.14% and 40.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -22.65% at the moment leaves the stock -29.63% off its SMA200. ALVR registered -67.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.20%.

The stock witnessed a 26.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.29%, and is 2.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.64% over the week and 14.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 110.09% and -74.78% from its 52-week high.

AlloVir Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -143.10% this year.

The shares outstanding are 64.47M, and float is at 57.36M with Short Float at 8.75%.

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Atillasoy Ercem. SEC filings show that Atillasoy Ercem sold 1,533 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $5.38 per share for a total of $8245.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

AlloVir Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that Hallal David (Director) sold a total of 4,227 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $5.33 per share for $22528.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.07 million shares of the ALVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, VAN BEEK JEROEN B (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,058 shares at an average price of $5.21 for $5517.0. The insider now directly holds 401,953 shares of AlloVir Inc. (ALVR).

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 32.31% higher over the past 12 months. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 18.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.