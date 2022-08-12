Will Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) is -70.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IONM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is 12.68% and -2.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 11.11% at the moment leaves the stock -62.77% off its SMA200. IONM registered -82.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.07%.

The stock witnessed a 3.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.02%, and is -23.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 72.00% over the week and 26.83% over the month.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $21.42M and $29.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.56. Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.00% and -82.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 88.70% this year.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.92M, and float is at 11.55M with Short Float at 0.07%.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AWM Investment Company, Inc.,the company’sbelow 10%. SEC filings show that AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 612,566 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $4.30 per share for a total of $2.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Assure Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that AWM Investment Company, Inc. (below 10%) sold a total of 186,837 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $2.78 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.36 million shares of the IONM stock.