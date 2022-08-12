Will Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) is 19.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $12.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNSO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $7.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.58% off the consensus price target high of $7.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 31.58% higher than the price target low of $7.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.20, the stock is 37.65% and 59.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.86 million and changing 23.08% at the moment leaves the stock 33.03% off its SMA200. BNSO registered -23.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 48.25%.

The stock witnessed a 64.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.89%, and is 63.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 59.07% over the week and 20.78% over the month.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $16.74M and $14.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.09% and -56.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 316.60% this year.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.86M, and float is at 1.14M with Short Float at 0.22%.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) that is trading 59.66% up over the past 12 months and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) that is -10.14% lower over the same period.