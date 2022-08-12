Will Revlon Inc. (REV) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) is -40.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $17.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.82% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.82% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.73, the stock is 4.98% and 22.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -6.79% at the moment leaves the stock -20.10% off its SMA200. REV registered -44.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.70%.

The stock witnessed a 19.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.95%, and is -12.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.92% over the week and 18.05% over the month.

Revlon Inc. (REV) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $326.94M and $2.11B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 523.15% and -61.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Revlon Inc. (REV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revlon Inc. (REV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revlon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.90% this year.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.26M, and float is at 5.49M with Short Float at 50.36%.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Revlon Inc. (REV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times.

Revlon Inc. (REV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading -15.14% down over the past 12 months and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is -17.47% lower over the same period. Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) is 6.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.