Will Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is -35.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $10.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $4.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $5.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -22.22% lower than the price target low of $3.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.40, the stock is 1.46% and -2.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.58 million and changing 6.28% at the moment leaves the stock -19.75% off its SMA200. TME registered -57.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.43.

The stock witnessed a -0.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.28%, and is 3.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 5966 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $4.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.26 and Fwd P/E is 1.92. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.15% and -59.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.64B, and float is at 790.36M with Short Float at 4.08%.