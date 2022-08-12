WVE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Now

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) is -5.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $6.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WVE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.47% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.98, the stock is -0.15% and 8.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.48 million and changing 16.86% at the moment leaves the stock 7.92% off its SMA200. WVE registered -47.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.24.

The stock witnessed a -26.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.72%, and is 23.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.91% over the week and 12.40% over the month.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has around 235 employees, a market worth around $261.70M and $42.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 156.90% and -55.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-390.20%).

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.30% this year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.52M, and float is at 14.06M with Short Float at 10.65%.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 9,480,052 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $2.15 per share for a total of $20.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17.2 million shares.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Vargeese Chandrasold a total of 16,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $1.72 per share for $28748.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the WVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Francis Chris disposed off 10,867 shares at an average price of $1.72 for $18691.0. The insider now directly holds 89,972 shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE).

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 8.57% up over the past 12 months and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) that is -47.72% lower over the same period.