XP Inc. (XP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:XP Stock Is Going Next

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -34.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.97 and a high of $53.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $20.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.76% off its average median price target of $141.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.48% off the consensus price target high of $287.78 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 83.84% higher than the price target low of $116.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.77, the stock is -8.17% and -6.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.46 million and changing -8.57% at the moment leaves the stock -30.48% off its SMA200. XP registered -61.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.20%.

The stock witnessed a 4.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.76%, and is -19.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 6192 employees, a market worth around $10.35B and $2.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.04 and Fwd P/E is 2.45. Profit margin for the company is 29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.61% and -64.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.50% this year.

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 558.87M, and float is at 259.50M with Short Float at 3.06%.