Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is -43.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $6.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.46% off the consensus price target high of $5.14 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 76.46% higher than the price target low of $5.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is -14.79% and -1.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -16.76% off its SMA200. YSG registered -81.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.31%.

The stock witnessed a -17.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.04%, and is -8.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.40% over the week and 12.06% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has around 3497 employees, a market worth around $529.24M and $784.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -50.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 211.94% and -81.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 631.99M, and float is at 180.69M with Short Float at 7.73%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading 1.85% up over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is -15.08% lower over the same period.