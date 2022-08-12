Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) is 15.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $0.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZOM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.83% off the consensus price target high of $1.20 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.83% higher than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is 23.03% and 34.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.06 million and changing -7.79% at the moment leaves the stock 10.23% off its SMA200. ZOM registered -36.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.21%.

The stock witnessed a 40.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.75%, and is 7.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.56% over the week and 7.28% over the month.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $340.78M and $7.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 102.86% and -55.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.60% this year.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 979.90M, and float is at 965.37M with Short Float at 9.13%.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by POWERS JOHNNY D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that POWERS JOHNNY D bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $0.45 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.5 million shares.