ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) is 10.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $2.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is 40.29% and 43.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.18 million and changing 35.46% at the moment leaves the stock 31.13% off its SMA200. AEY registered -25.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 44.68%.

The stock witnessed a 48.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.40%, and is 36.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.07% over the week and 8.82% over the month.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) has around 169 employees, a market worth around $18.60M and $79.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.90% and -32.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.70%).

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.20% this year.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.19M, and float is at 9.58M with Short Float at 1.24%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -6.99% down over the past 12 months and Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) that is 34.78% higher over the same period. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) is -10.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.