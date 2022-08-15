Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is -25.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.71 and a high of $212.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $121.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.01% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.8% off the consensus price target high of $197.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -24.51% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.51, the stock is 13.30% and 17.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -15.25% off its SMA200. ABNB registered -17.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.59%.

The stock witnessed a 36.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.39%, and is 6.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has around 6132 employees, a market worth around $77.70B and $7.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.89 and Fwd P/E is 49.59. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.59% and -41.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 22 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.40% this year.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 638.41M, and float is at 384.08M with Short Float at 5.02%.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Activity

A total of 307 insider transactions have happened at Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 236 and purchases happening 71 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JORDAN JEFFREY D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $120.00 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Airbnb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that BALOGH ARISTOTLE N (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $110.00 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the ABNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 27, Gebbia Joseph () disposed off 250,000 shares at an average price of $106.01 for $26.5 million. The insider now directly holds 2,500,101 shares of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB).