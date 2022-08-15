Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) down -12.30% since start of the year

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) is -12.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.75 and a high of $13.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.11% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 34.62% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.48, the stock is 2.03% and 3.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -3.97% off its SMA200. ASTL registered -17.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.28%.

The stock witnessed a 5.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.86%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has around 2696 employees, a market worth around $983.36M and $3.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.46 and Fwd P/E is 4.07. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.32% and -30.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.70%).

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 953.70% this year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.67M, and float is at 94.22M with Short Float at 5.04%.