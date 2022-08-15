Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is -27.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.58 and a high of $29.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.77% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -21.92% lower than the price target low of $9.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.79, the stock is 12.26% and 19.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -7.22% off its SMA200. ATUS registered -59.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.50%.

The stock witnessed a 42.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.10%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 8.54% over the month.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $9.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.59 and Fwd P/E is 8.97. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.54% and -59.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altice USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 186.70% this year.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 268.86M, and float is at 218.29M with Short Float at 20.01%.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mullen Mark,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mullen Mark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $15.54 per share for a total of $77700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3500.0 shares.

Altice USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that SCHNABEL SUSAN C (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $14.59 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ATUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, SCHNABEL SUSAN C (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $15.08 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS).