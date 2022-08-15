Analysts suggest Antero Resources Corporation (AR) could spike 38.06% in a year

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is 130.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.91 and a high of $48.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AR stock was last observed hovering at around $40.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.06% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -0.65% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.26, the stock is 7.81% and 8.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 44.90% off its SMA200. AR registered 198.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.36%.

The stock witnessed a 26.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.11%, and is 9.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has around 519 employees, a market worth around $12.34B and $5.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.84 and Fwd P/E is 4.92. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 269.02% and -17.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 310.54M, and float is at 268.24M with Short Float at 8.69%.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ash W Patrick. SEC filings show that Ash W Patrick sold 36,701 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $38.89 per share for a total of $1.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Antero Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 26 that CLARK ROBERT J (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 26 and was made at $40.17 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71227.0 shares of the AR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Keenan W Howard JR (Director) disposed off 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $34.80 for $34.8 million. The insider now directly holds 5,747,952 shares of Antero Resources Corporation (AR).

Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is trading 134.92% up over the past 12 months and Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) that is 93.10% higher over the same period. EQT Corporation (EQT) is 146.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.