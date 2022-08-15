Analysts suggest AppLovin Corporation (APP) could spike 60.52% in a year

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) is -61.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.04 and a high of $116.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APP stock was last observed hovering at around $34.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.86% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.52% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -21.07% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.32, the stock is 1.34% and 0.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 5.40% at the moment leaves the stock -39.21% off its SMA200. APP registered -36.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.72%.

The stock witnessed a 17.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.14%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.87% over the week and 6.97% over the month.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) has around 1594 employees, a market worth around $13.03B and $2.92B in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.47. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.32% and -68.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

AppLovin Corporation (APP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AppLovin Corporation (APP) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.60% this year.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 371.97M, and float is at 110.90M with Short Float at 13.07%.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at AppLovin Corporation (APP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shikin Vasily,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Shikin Vasily sold 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $34.86 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.67 million shares.

AppLovin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Jansen Katie Kihorany (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 14,991 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $40.26 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.31 million shares of the APP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Jansen Katie Kihorany (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 2,009 shares at an average price of $40.10 for $80570.0. The insider now directly holds 1,328,491 shares of AppLovin Corporation (APP).