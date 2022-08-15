Analysts suggest CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) could spike 32.87% in a year

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is 1.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.23 and a high of $14.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CXW stock was last observed hovering at around $9.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 32.87% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.07, the stock is -4.95% and -9.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -6.11% off its SMA200. CXW registered -7.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.92%.

The stock witnessed a -6.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.27%, and is 5.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has around 10348 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.93 and Fwd P/E is 11.57. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.41% and -29.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoreCivic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -196.40% this year.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.53M, and float is at 119.66M with Short Float at 4.81%.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mayberry Lucibeth,the company’sEVP, Real Estate. SEC filings show that Mayberry Lucibeth sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $11.37 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

CoreCivic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that MARSHALL THURGOOD JR (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $12.98 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49547.0 shares of the CXW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Grande Anthony L (EVP, Chief Development Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $13.36 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 182,797 shares of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW).

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW): Who are the competitors?

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is -17.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.