Analysts suggest Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) could spike 37.39% in a year

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) is -37.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.10 and a high of $52.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.39% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 6.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.27, the stock is 6.95% and 9.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -23.19% off its SMA200. KD registered a loss of -28.99% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 19.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.13%, and is 2.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) has around 90000 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $17.85B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.85% and -78.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.10%).

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.20% this year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.30M, and float is at 202.88M with Short Float at 3.60%.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ungerleider Howard I,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ungerleider Howard I bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $10.59 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50389.0 shares.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 380,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $12.20 per share for $4.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.31 million shares of the KD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINE (10% Owner) disposed off 22,301,536 shares at an average price of $13.95 for $311.11 million. The insider now directly holds 22,301,536 shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD).