Analysts suggest OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) could spike 70.35% in a year

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is -47.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.35% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 37.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is 1.23% and -2.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -24.83% off its SMA200. OPK registered -32.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.00%.

The stock witnessed a -6.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.00%, and is 10.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.48% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has around 5767 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $1.43B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.94% and -52.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -197.40% this year.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 712.55M, and float is at 420.89M with Short Float at 11.79%.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 103 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL,the company’sCEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $2.29 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 196.96 million shares.

OPKO Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Nabel Gary J. (Chief Innovation Officer) bought a total of 240,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $2.49 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19.86 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $2.39 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 196,606,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -5.65% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 12.88% higher over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 3.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.