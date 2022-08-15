AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Is Down -93.25% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) is -93.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $20.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APCX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is 20.02% and 20.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.72 million and changing 19.97% at the moment leaves the stock -79.55% off its SMA200. APCX registered -93.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.84%.

The stock witnessed a 27.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.88%, and is 14.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.64% over the week and 15.07% over the month.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $11.60M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 86.63% and -95.85% from its 52-week high.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.25M, and float is at 11.24M with Short Float at 0.29%.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fiserv Inc. (FISV) that is trading -1.43% down over the past 12 months and Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is -11.19% lower over the same period. Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is -14.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.