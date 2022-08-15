Are we looking at the next big move in Amgen Inc. (AMGN)?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is 10.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $198.64 and a high of $258.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $248.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $248.39, the stock is 0.30% and 1.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 6.65% off its SMA200. AMGN registered 8.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.55%.

The stock witnessed a 1.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.50%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has around 24200 employees, a market worth around $132.85B and $26.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.04 and Fwd P/E is 13.30. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.05% and -3.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.50% this year.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 535.00M, and float is at 533.13M with Short Float at 3.24%.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Amgen Inc. (AMGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams R Sanders,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Williams R Sanders sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $250.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5501.0 shares.

Amgen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Graham Jonathan P (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy.) sold a total of 13,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $241.81 per share for $3.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37333.0 shares of the AMGN stock.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -5.65% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 6.08% higher over the same period.