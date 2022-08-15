Are we looking at the next big move in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) is 105.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $13.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -39.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.90, the stock is 33.69% and 65.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing 3.96% at the moment leaves the stock 86.63% off its SMA200. CPRX registered 132.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.58%.

The stock witnessed a 64.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 109.02%, and is 24.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $170.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.74 and Fwd P/E is 16.99. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.98% and 1.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.10% this year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.80M, and float is at 95.06M with Short Float at 7.41%.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INGENITO GARY,the company’sChief Medical & Reg. Officer. SEC filings show that INGENITO GARY sold 6,152 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $6.61 per share for a total of $40646.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22053.0 shares.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that INGENITO GARY (Chief Medical & Reg. Officer) sold a total of 143,848 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $6.59 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22053.0 shares of the CPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, INGENITO GARY (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 3,612 shares at an average price of $6.99 for $25237.0. The insider now directly holds 22,053 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -5.65% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 6.08% higher over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -9.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.