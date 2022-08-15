Are we looking at the next big move in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) is 32.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $2.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $2.48, the stock is 14.63% and 15.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 21.33% off its SMA200. CIG registered 56.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.48%.

The stock witnessed a 26.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.43%, and is 7.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has around 5025 employees, a market worth around $6.11B and $6.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.13 and Fwd P/E is 13.05. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.78% and -4.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.20B, and float is at 1.72B with Short Float at 0.67%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) that is trading 6.58% up over the past 12 months and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) that is 17.17% higher over the same period.