Are we looking at the next big move in Neogen Corporation (NEOG)?

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is -50.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.02 and a high of $47.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEOG stock was last observed hovering at around $21.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.38% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.38% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.26, the stock is 0.37% and -4.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -32.29% off its SMA200. NEOG registered -47.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.98%.

The stock witnessed a 3.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.00%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has around 2108 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $527.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.80 and Fwd P/E is 33.22. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.90% and -53.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neogen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.79M, and float is at 107.44M with Short Float at 9.54%.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Neogen Corporation (NEOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Green Ronald D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Green Ronald D bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $22.50 per share for a total of $33750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10694.0 shares.

Neogen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that ADENT JOHN EDWARD (President & CEO) bought a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $23.07 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58103.0 shares of the NEOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 27, Tobin James P (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $22.98 for $45960.0. The insider now directly holds 14,000 shares of Neogen Corporation (NEOG).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 11.29% up over the past 12 months. Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is 63.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.