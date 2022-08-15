Are we looking at the next big move in VEON Ltd. (VEON)?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is -72.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $2.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VEON stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.57% off the consensus price target high of $2.55 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.57% higher than the price target low of $2.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is 1.38% and 1.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -52.73% off its SMA200. VEON registered -71.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.82%.

The stock witnessed a 6.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.69%, and is -2.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) has around 44585 employees, a market worth around $985.90M and $7.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.51 and Fwd P/E is 1.25. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.50% and -80.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VEON Ltd. (VEON) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 221.90% this year.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 904.95M with Short Float at 0.08%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) that is trading -12.55% down over the past 12 months and Orange S.A. (ORAN) that is -8.50% lower over the same period. TELUS Corporation (TU) is 4.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.