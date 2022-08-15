Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) down -25.71% since start of the year

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is -25.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $159.54 and a high of $483.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $275.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.45% off its average median price target of $304.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.5% off the consensus price target high of $550.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -13.3% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $283.25, the stock is 26.96% and 38.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -0.44% off its SMA200. TEAM registered -16.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.17%.

The stock witnessed a 53.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.36%, and is 5.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.22% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has around 6433 employees, a market worth around $70.11B and $2.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 122.83. Profit margin for the company is -18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.54% and -41.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.70% this year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.72M, and float is at 142.10M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 8.73% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -44.71% lower over the same period.