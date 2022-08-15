Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) on Track to Reach $5.50 in a Year

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) is -78.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $3.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AYTU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 94.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -43.77% and -47.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -74.41% off its SMA200. AYTU registered -91.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.56%.

The stock witnessed a -51.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.36%, and is -48.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.85% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) has around 175 employees, a market worth around $11.22M and $92.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.22% and -92.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.40%).

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.50% this year.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Top Institutional Holders

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.