Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Is Down -71.46% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) is -71.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $14.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CENN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.53, the stock is -2.21% and -9.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -55.72% off its SMA200. CENN registered -81.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.38%.

The stock witnessed a -4.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.66%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $397.10M and $8.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.71% and -89.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.00% this year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.09M, and float is at 161.21M with Short Float at 8.17%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.