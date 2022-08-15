Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) is 21.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.90 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDEV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -12.15% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.29, the stock is 13.98% and 5.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.78 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -1.51% off its SMA200. CDEV registered 43.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.72%.

The stock witnessed a 36.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.29%, and is 12.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.88 and Fwd P/E is 2.98. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.92% and -24.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.10% this year.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.99M, and float is at 201.89M with Short Float at 21.02%.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garrison Matthew R.,the company’sEVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Garrison Matthew R. sold 115,762 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $6.50 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.33 million shares.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Silver Run Sponsor, LLC (Director) sold a total of 307,704 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $9.13 per share for $2.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72.55 million shares of the CDEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, REL US Centennial Holdings, LL (Director) disposed off 307,704 shares at an average price of $9.13 for $2.81 million. The insider now directly holds 72,547,670 shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV).

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) that is 20.98% higher over the past 12 months.