Check out this: 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) could be on the verge of a big rally

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) is -2.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.94 and a high of $25.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONEM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $17.15, the stock is 10.28% and 49.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.64 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 36.33% off its SMA200. ONEM registered -30.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 46.83%.

The stock witnessed a 80.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 147.12%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.73% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) has around 3090 employees, a market worth around $3.32B and $891.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.72% and -32.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.70% this year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.49M, and float is at 177.50M with Short Float at 6.17%.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy David P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kennedy David P sold 2,778 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $24.72 per share for a total of $68673.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

1Life Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Kennedy David P (Director) sold a total of 2,778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $23.40 per share for $64998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the ONEM stock.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading 33.75% up over the past 12 months and HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is -9.75% lower over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -24.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.